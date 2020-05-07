S. Korean women's golf major to offer more money, bigger field

The star-studded field will include three of the world's top-10 players: Park Sung-hyun (No. 3), Kim Sei-young (No. 6) and Lee Jeong-eun (No. 10). All three were KLPGA stars before they took their talents to America for the LPGA Tour, whose season has been on hold since February due to the pandemic. Park has yet to play a competitive tournament this year.