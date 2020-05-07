Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #baseball #KBO #MLB

Former AL MVP Mookie Betts to post digital content to promote S. Korean baseball

11:41 May 07, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- With the major league season not off the ground yet, the 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts will continue to expand his role as a new global ambassador for South Korean baseball.

Betts' agency, VC Sports Group, announced Thursday that the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has launched a digital content series on his social media accounts "celebrating Korean culture, Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and KBO's star players."

This screengrab shows Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in a video, posted on his social media platforms, promoting the start of the 2020 Korea Baseball Organization season on May 5, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In the first video, released on KBO's Opening Day on Tuesday and in time for the first KBO game aired by ESPN, Betts celebrated the start of the new season amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and also introduced some KOB players to international fans.

"Korea, KBO and its players deserve to be recognized and celebrated for bringing baseball back during these tough times," Betts said in a release by VC Sports Group. "I'm thrilled to launch this series showcasing Korea and its world-class baseball and culture to the world."

Upcoming videos can be found at Betts' YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkWn9-zIdnguafpwjarALBw), Instagram (mookiebetts) and Twitter (@mookiebetts) pages.

Betts, the only player in Major League Baseball (MLB) history to win MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title and World Series in the same season, was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers this past offseason. He has yet to suit up for his new team, as MLB is trying to formulate a return-to-play strategy.

In this Getty Images file photo from Feb. 24, 2020, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs out a fly ball during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK