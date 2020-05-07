Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy wins 149 bln-won crude carrier deal from Europe

11:33 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Thursday it has received a 149 billion-won (US$122 million) order from Europe to build two crude carriers.

Hyundai Heavy will build the vessels for an European shipper by February 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder did not provide the name of the client.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $1.4 billion to build 22 vessels.

This file photo, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries, shows a Suezmax crude carrier built by Hyundai Heavy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

