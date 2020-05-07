Hyundai Heavy wins 149 bln-won crude carrier deal from Europe
11:33 May 07, 2020
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Thursday it has received a 149 billion-won (US$122 million) order from Europe to build two crude carriers.
Hyundai Heavy will build the vessels for an European shipper by February 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The shipbuilder did not provide the name of the client.
So far this year, Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $1.4 billion to build 22 vessels.
