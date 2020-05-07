(LEAD) FM Kang sends condolences to Pompeo over father's death
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sent a letter of condolences to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday over the passing of his father, a veteran of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to foreign ministry officials.
"I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to you and your family," she said in the message. "As a navy veteran of the Korean War, he defended our freedom and democracy. Korea and the people of Korea will be forever grateful for his service and sacrifice, which will live on in the spirit of staunch Korea-U.S. alliance."
Pompeo wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (U.S. time) that his father, Wayne Pompeo, passed away from surgery complications. He was 89.
Wayne Pompeo, who joined the Navy in 1951, served in the Korean War as a radio operator on the naval ship USS Rupertus.
