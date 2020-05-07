K League opening weekend by numbers: Jeonbuk trying to extend undefeated run to eight

The player who has scored the most goals on the opening weekend no longer plies his trade in the K League 1. Kim Shin-wook, currently with Shanghai Shenhua, scored four career goals in his first match of the season, one each in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The first two came with Ulsan Hyundai FC, and Kim scored the latter two in a Jeonbuk uniform.