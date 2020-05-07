Ssangyong Cement Industry Q1 net income up 46 pct. to 19.6 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong Cement Industry Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 19.6 billion won (US$ 16 million), up 45.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 30.7 billion won, up 42.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.8 percent to 313.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 62.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
