LG Chem looks into gas leak at Indian plant
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Thursday it is looking into a gas leak at its plant in India that reportedly killed several people.
LG Chem said the gas leak has been under control and it is taking all steps to ensure affected people can swiftly receive medical treatment.
Indian media reported earlier in the day that the gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least seven people and sickened hundreds of villagers.
The Hindu, India's English-language newspaper, said there was a leak of styrene gas from the plant.
Styrene is primarily used in the production of polystyrene plastics and resins. Short-term exposure to styrene results in mucous membrane and eye irritation, and gastrointestinal effects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
