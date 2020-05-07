Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon to donate his share of emergency relief fund

14:55 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to donate his portion of the "emergency disaster relief payments" from the government, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

It represents a symbolic gesture, widely expected, amid concern about the fiscal impact of the left-leaning Moon administration's decision to hand out direct financial support to all households in South Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook were supposed to receive 600,000 won (US$490) for a two-member family.

"Today, President Moon expressed his intent to donate the entire sum of his emergency disaster relief money (to state coffers)," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.

The government is campaigning to encourage the wealthy to donate their share of the aid.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK