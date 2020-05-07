(LEAD) Moon to donate his share of emergency relief fund
(ATTN: ADDS Moon's inauguration anniversary speech plan in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to donate his portion of the "emergency disaster relief payments" from the government, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
It represents a symbolic gesture, widely expected, amid concern about the fiscal impact of the left-leaning Moon administration's decision to hand out direct financial support to all households in South Korea amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook were supposed to receive 600,000 won (US$490) for a two-member family.
"Today, President Moon expressed his intent to donate the entire sum of his emergency disaster relief money (to state coffers)," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
The government is campaigning to encourage the wealthy to donate their share of the aid.
Meanwhile, the president is scheduled to address the nation from Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday, his third inauguration anniversary.
He is expected to present his policy vision for his remaining two years in office.
He will start the speech at 11 a.m. at the Chunchugwan pressroom inside the presidential compound.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)