Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #speedskater #sexual harassment

Olympic short track champion fined for sexual harassment

15:18 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Thursday levied a fine against Olympic short track speedskating champion Lim Hyo-jun charged with sexually harassing a male teammate.

The court ordered him to pay a fine of 3 million won (US$2,447) and to undergo 40-hour mandatory treatment for sexual violence.

Lim was charged late last year for pulling down the younger teammate's pants and exposing a body part, with female skaters present, at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, in June.

The gold medalist in the men's 1,500m at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics claimed that he mistakenly pulled down his teammate's pants as he was playing a prank on him, with no intention of sexual harassment. He apologized for unintentionally humiliating his teammate in front of female skaters.

The court concluded, however, that Lim could have willfully ignored that his act could cause the teammate to feel sexually humiliated.

In August, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) suspended Lim from all skating-related activities until Aug. 7 as a disciplinary measure.

The undated file photo shows Olympic short track speedskating champion Lim Hyo-jun. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK