Hankook Tire Q1 net profit falls 34 pct
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 81.3 billion won (US$ 66.3 million), down 34 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 24.7 percent on-year to 105.9 billion won. Sales decreased 12.6 percent to 1.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was 28.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
