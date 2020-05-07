SKC Q1 net profit up 274.3 pct. to 86.1 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 86.1 billion won (US$ 70.3 million), up 274.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 36.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9.5 percent to 661.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)