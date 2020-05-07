Go to Contents
BGF shifts to loss in Q1

16:12 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.2 billion won (US$ 3.4 million), swinging from a profit of 2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 2.3 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 400 million won a year ago. Sales fell 6.7 percent to 47.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

