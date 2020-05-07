BGF Retail Q1 net income down 42.9 pct. to 12 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 12 billion won (US$ 9.8 million), down 42.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 29.7 percent on-year to 18.5 billion won. Revenue increased 3.2 percent to 1.39 trillion won.
The operating profit was 27.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
