S. Korea calls for policy coordination in East Asian nations
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday it urged East Asian nations to step up policy coordination to minimize the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Han Kyeong-ho, a senior ministry official who is a co-chairman of the Public Expenditure Management Network in Asia (PEMNA), made the remarks during a videoconference with senior economic officials from 14 nations in the region, the ministry said in a statement.
Han said fiscal policy has played a key role for South Korea to navigate the virus-triggered economic slowdown.
Han said nations in the region must boost policy coordination to revive economic growth after the virus pandemic wanes.
PEMNA has 14 members, including 10 from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, along with Korea, China, East Timor and Mongolia, according to the ministry.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)