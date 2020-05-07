S. Korean football matches to air in 17 countries this year
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top-flight professional football matches will be broadcast live in 17 countries in 2020, the league office said Thursday.
On the eve of the start of the new season, the Korea Professional Football League (K League) said its matches will be available to viewers in the following countries: China, Macao, Hong Kong, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, India, Malaysia and Israel.
The 2020 season will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with a match between the champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and FA Cup holders Suwon Samsung Bluewings at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
The K League signed a five-year deal with the Swiss-based Sportsradar AG in December 2019, giving the company exclusive international distribution rights to the K League 1 and K League 2 matches, plus promotion-relegation playoffs.
The German football channel Sportdigital Fussball will be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will carry two live matches per week.
Optus Sport will be the exclusive Australian home to K League matches.
Arena TV in Serbia will reach viewers in other Balkan states, such as Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Kosovo.
Other platforms are: over-the-top (OTT) platform CSM for China and Macao; Fancode for India; Astro for Malaysia; TVB for Hong Kong and Carlton for Israel.
In addition to TV broadcast, K League matches will be streamed live on the English football media platform Copa90 and Austrian site Laola.tv.
