Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Department Store Q1 net profit down 64.4 pct. to 23.9 bln won

17:21 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.9 billion won (US$ 19.5 million), down 64.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 14.9 billion won, down 80.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 13.7 percent to 449.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 59.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK