Hyundai Department Store Q1 net profit down 64.4 pct. to 23.9 bln won
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 23.9 billion won (US$ 19.5 million), down 64.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 14.9 billion won, down 80.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 13.7 percent to 449.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 59.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)