Coronavirus patient found to have visited 5 clubs in Seoul's Itaewon

The man took a taxi around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday to arrive at his Yongin home. At 4 p.m., he went out to eat dinner and came back home in his friend's car. On Sunday, he made a visit to a hospital and a pharmacy, and he stayed at home all day on Monday. On Wednesday morning, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Suwon, south of Seoul.