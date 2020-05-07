SPC Samlip Q1 net income down 73.2 pct. to 1.6 bln won
18:06 May 07, 2020
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- SPC Samlip Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.6 billion won (US$ 1.3 million), down 73.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 28.7 percent on-year to 6.8 billion won. Revenue increased 1.3 percent to 590.8 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
