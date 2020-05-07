Go to Contents
S. Korea tests new ballistic missile, one misfires

23:45 May 07, 2020

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea conducted the first test-firing of a new ballistic missile with a longer range and higher payload capability last month, a government source said Thursday.

The test-firing of the Hyunmoo-4 took place at the Anheung test site run by the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean on South Korea's west coast, but one of two projectiles that were tested reportedly misfired.

The new missile is presumed to have a range of up to 800 kilometers and be capable of carrying a 2-ton payload.

Its development began following the adoption of revised missile guidelines in 2017 to remove payload restrictions on South Korea's ballistic missiles.

