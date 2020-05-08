U.S. has asked S. Korea to pay $1.3 bln in shared defense costs: official
02:46 May 08, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The United States has asked South Korea to pay US$1.3 billion a year for the stationing of American troops on the peninsula, an increase of nearly 50 percent from last year, a senior Trump administration official said Thursday.
The new figure represents a cutback from the $5 billion initially sought by the U.S., but almost four times the increase South Korea offered in its latest proposal.
The official told Yonhap News Agency the U.S. request was "quite reasonable."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword