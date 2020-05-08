Go to Contents
N.K. leader sends verbal message to Xi Jinping on China's success on COVID-19

06:23 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a "verbal message" to Chinese President Xi Jinpng, lauding Beijing's success in stemming the spread of the new coronavirus, state media reported Friday.

In the message, Kim "congratulated him, highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

It did not specify when and how the message has been delivered to the Chinese leader.

