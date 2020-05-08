Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pro-Moon lawmaker elected ruling party floor leader (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's blueprint for 'Korean New Deal' in question (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea reports 1st coronavirus case from community infection in 4 days (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't rolls back decision to bring in remote medical treatment system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gas leak in LG factory in India kills at least 11 (Segye Times)
-- With Trump's go-ahead, U.S. demands S. Korea pay US$1.3 bln per year for its share of defense costs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Sexual slavery victim raises suspicions over financial transparency of civic group advocating victims (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rival parties agree to pass bill allowing reinvestigations into high-profile violence cases (Hankyoreh)
-- For past three years, Moon gov't put more weight on practicalities rather than reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Regulator pushing for a limit in ELS sales to reduce market risks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's Q1 fiscal loss more than doubles to 55.3 tln won on-year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- International flights begin slowly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Itaewon clubber's COVID-19 infection sounds alarm (Korea Herald)
-- 2 Koreas need joint system against infectious diseases (Korea Times)
