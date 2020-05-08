Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:09 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Pro-Moon lawmaker elected ruling party floor leader (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's blueprint for 'Korean New Deal' in question (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea reports 1st coronavirus case from community infection in 4 days (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't rolls back decision to bring in remote medical treatment system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gas leak in LG factory in India kills at least 11 (Segye Times)
-- With Trump's go-ahead, U.S. demands S. Korea pay US$1.3 bln per year for its share of defense costs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Sexual slavery victim raises suspicions over financial transparency of civic group advocating victims (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rival parties agree to pass bill allowing reinvestigations into high-profile violence cases (Hankyoreh)
-- For past three years, Moon gov't put more weight on practicalities rather than reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Regulator pushing for a limit in ELS sales to reduce market risks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's Q1 fiscal loss more than doubles to 55.3 tln won on-year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- International flights begin slowly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Itaewon clubber's COVID-19 infection sounds alarm (Korea Herald)
-- 2 Koreas need joint system against infectious diseases (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK