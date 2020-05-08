Korean-language dailies

-- Pro-Moon lawmaker elected ruling party floor leader (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon's blueprint for 'Korean New Deal' in question (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea reports 1st coronavirus case from community infection in 4 days (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't rolls back decision to bring in remote medical treatment system (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gas leak in LG factory in India kills at least 11 (Segye Times)

-- With Trump's go-ahead, U.S. demands S. Korea pay US$1.3 bln per year for its share of defense costs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Sexual slavery victim raises suspicions over financial transparency of civic group advocating victims (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rival parties agree to pass bill allowing reinvestigations into high-profile violence cases (Hankyoreh)

-- For past three years, Moon gov't put more weight on practicalities rather than reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Regulator pushing for a limit in ELS sales to reduce market risks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's Q1 fiscal loss more than doubles to 55.3 tln won on-year (Korea Economic Daily)

