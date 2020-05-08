(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 8)

Lee admitted his group could not live up to the people's expectations and disappointed them because it failed to abide by laws and displayed no ethics. He also made it clear that he would not hand over management control to his children and apologized for causing controversy over the group's hostile policy toward labor. Lee tried to strengthen his control over the group by increasing his equity stakes through irregular and unlawful means while avoiding inheritance and gift taxes. All these words and promises have no meaning until they are turned into actions.