NHN Q1 net income up 58.9 pct. to 17.6 bln won

08:09 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 17.6 billion won (US$ 14.4 million), up 58.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 30.2 percent on-year to 28.3 billion won. Revenue increased 6.5 percent to 394.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 27.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
