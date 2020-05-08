Domestic supply in manufacturing up in Q1
SEJONG, May 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total supply in manufacturing rose in the first quarter of 2020 from a year earlier on a gain in the domestic supply, government data showed Friday.
The manufacturing domestic supply index -- which measures both goods produced locally and brought into South Korea -- rose 2 percent on-year to stand at 101.5 during the January-March period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The on-year gain is due to a rise in domestic supply, which was affected by a gain in machines and equipment.
South Korea has not enforced lockdowns, but it appears to have brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.
In 2016, the statistical office came up with the index to measure the total domestic supply of locally produced goods and imported products, with the base number for 2010 set at 100.
The index for consumer goods fell 2.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking the sharpest decline since Statistics Korea began compiling the data.
The index for intermediate goods also declined 1.3 percent, according to the data.
