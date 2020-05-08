Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military generals

Army general known for N.K. knowledge named new capital defense command chief

11:49 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun, who handles inter-Korean affairs at the defense ministry, was named Friday to lead the Capital Defense Command after a promotion to the three-star rank.

Kim, 54, is to replace Lt. Gen. Kim Sun-ho and will officially begin his service next week, the defense ministry said, announcing a regular shake-up to promote a total of four two-star and nine three-star generals.

Kim is known for plenty of experience particularly on North Korea affairs. He led the South Korean delegation in the general-grade inter-Korean military talks in 2018 that were meant to discuss measures to ease tensions and build confidence between the two Koreas.

In the reshuffle, Maj. Gen. Lee Young-chul was also promoted and tapped to lead the Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the ministry.

R. Adm. Lee Jong-ho, who is currently in charge of personnel affairs in the Navy headquarters, was named the commander of the Republic of Korea Fleet Command, and R. Adm. Kim Jung-soo was appointed the vice chief of the naval operations, the ministry said.

Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun (L), head of a South Korean delegation, poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. An Ik-san, chief of a North Korean delegation, prior to their general-grade talks at Tongilgak, a North Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone, on Oct. 26, 2018. The two sides held the talks over the enforcement of last month's agreement aimed at reducing tensions and preventing accidental clashes. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK