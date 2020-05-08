Go to Contents
LG Uplus Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct. to 148.8 bln won

12:14 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 148.8 billion won (US$ 122.3 million), up 12.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 11.5 percent on-year to 219.8 billion won. Sales increased 11.9 percent to 3.28 trillion won.

The operating profit was 16.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
