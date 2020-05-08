Go to Contents
CJ CGV remains in red in Q1

12:14 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 118.6 billion won (US$ 97.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 71.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 23.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 47.6 percent to 243.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
