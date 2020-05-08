Grand Korea Leisure Q1 net profit up 68.3 pct. to 14.7 bln won
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 14.7 billion won (US$ 12.1 million), up 68.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 26.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 17 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 2.1 percent to 111.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 60.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
