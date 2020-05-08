U.N. needs US$146 mln for humanitarian aid, coronavirus relief to N.K.
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations needs US$146.7 million to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea, including aid in tackling the new coronavirus, a U.N. aid agency said.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report that $39.7 million is required to help tackle the coronavirus in the North this year, while $107 million is necessary to carry out non-coronavirus related humanitarian aid projects in the impoverished nation.
North Korea claims to have no coronavirus infections, but outside observers said the secretive state might be covering up an outbreak and be in dire need of outside help to stem the spread of COVID-19.
