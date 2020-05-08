Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 May 08, 2020
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 2 -- N.K. says leader Kim's first public appearance in 20 days
-- Trump says he is glad to see N.K. leader 'back and well'
3 -- Multiple gunshots from N. Korea hit S. Korean border guard post
-- S. Korea says Kim Jong-un appears not to have undergone surgery
4 -- Pompeo reaffirms U.S. mission to denuke N.K. after Kim's return to public eye
6 -- N.K. says leader Kim receives commemorative medal from Russia
8 -- N.K. says Kim sends verbal message to Xi Jinping on China's success on COVID-19
