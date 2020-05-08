Kumho Petro Chemical Q1 net profit up 12 pct. to 127.6 bln won
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 127.6 billion won (US$ 104.6 million), up 12 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 133.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 143.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 percent to 1.22 trillion won.
The operating profit was 38.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
