Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Mando Q1 net profit down 48.9 pct. to 9.5 bln won

15:46 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 9.5 billion won (US$ 7.8 million), down 48.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 42.3 percent on-year to 18.5 billion won. Revenue decreased 7.4 percent to 1.31 trillion won.

The operating profit was 4.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK