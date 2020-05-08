Jejuair swings to red in Q1
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 101.4 billion won (US$ 83.1 million), turning from a profit of 42.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 65.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 57 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 41.7 percent to 229.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
