FM Kang thanks Motegi for Japan's help in transporting leukemia-stricken girl from India
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has sent a letter to her Japanese counterpart to express appreciation for Tokyo's cooperation in helping a South Korean girl with leukemia return home from new coronavirus-hit India earlier this week, a ministry official said Friday.
The 5-year-old girl flew out of India aboard a Japan Airlines special flight Monday and arrived in Korea via Tokyo the following day. The trip was arranged in cooperation between the South Korean Embassy and Japanese Embassy in India.
In the letter to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Kang appreciated Japan's cooperation and expressed her expectation that such humanitarian cooperation in supporting the return of the two countries' nationals from overseas will continue, the official said.
Kang also called for continued cooperation in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Such cooperation between the two countries raised hopes that they could find new momentum to address their protracted row over trade and wartime history.
