Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FM Japan cooperation

FM Kang thanks Motegi for Japan's help in transporting leukemia-stricken girl from India

15:55 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has sent a letter to her Japanese counterpart to express appreciation for Tokyo's cooperation in helping a South Korean girl with leukemia return home from new coronavirus-hit India earlier this week, a ministry official said Friday.

The 5-year-old girl flew out of India aboard a Japan Airlines special flight Monday and arrived in Korea via Tokyo the following day. The trip was arranged in cooperation between the South Korean Embassy and Japanese Embassy in India.

In the letter to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Kang appreciated Japan's cooperation and expressed her expectation that such humanitarian cooperation in supporting the return of the two countries' nationals from overseas will continue, the official said.

Kang also called for continued cooperation in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such cooperation between the two countries raised hopes that they could find new momentum to address their protracted row over trade and wartime history.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK