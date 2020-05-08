Go to Contents
Celltrion Q1 net income up 67.1 pct. to 105.3 bln won

15:55 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 105.3 billion won (US$ 86.3 million), up 67.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 120.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 77.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 68.2 percent to 372.8 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
