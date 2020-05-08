Celltrion Q1 net income up 67.1 pct. to 105.3 bln won
15:55 May 08, 2020
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 105.3 billion won (US$ 86.3 million), up 67.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 120.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 77.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 68.2 percent to 372.8 billion won.
