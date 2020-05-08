Coway Q1 net income up 1.2 pct. to 101.6 bln won
16:03 May 08, 2020
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 101.6 billion won (US$ 83.2 million), up 1.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 138.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 135.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.4 percent to 768.9 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
