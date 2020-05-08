Go to Contents
LG Q1 net profit up 30.8 pct. to 592.1 bln won

16:03 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 592.1 billion won (US$ 485.4 million), up 30.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 607.7 billion won, up 31.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.6 percent to 1.58 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

