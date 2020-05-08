Handsome Q1 net profit down 10 pct. to 21.6 bln won
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 21.6 billion won (US$ 17.7 million), down 10 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 29.3 billion won, down 11.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 13.1 percent to 271.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
