Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q1 net profit down 9.3 pct. to 35.5 bln won
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 35.5 billion won (US$ 29.1 million), down 9.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 0.9 percent to 537.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
