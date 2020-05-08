Uzbekistan arranges another chartered flight for S. Korean medical expert, citizens
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Uzbekistan has arranged another chartered flight to help a medical expert and other people from South Korea fly back home from the coronavirus-hit Central Asian country, the foreign ministry said Friday.
This is the second time that Uzbekistan has provided a special flight for the return of a South Korean expert deployed to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic amid suspensions of international flights to stem the spread of the virus.
Yoon Seung-zoo, the medical professor of Korea University who has been working in Uzbekistan since April 26, and other Korean citizens are set to arrive back home aboard the special flight on Sunday afternoon.
Last month, Choi Jae-wook, also a professor of Korea University, along with nearly 200 South Korean citizens returned to Korea aboard a special flight that Tashkent arranged in a show of appreciation to the expert.
As of Friday, the foreign ministry has helped 26,884 citizens from 98 foreign countries return to Korea amid coronavirus outbreaks.
