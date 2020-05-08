Go to Contents
SK Chemicals swings to profits in Q1

16:52 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 13 billion won (US$ 10.7 million), swinging from a loss of 11.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 8 billion won, up 119.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 20.9 percent to 252.5 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
