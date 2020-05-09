EXO's Baekhyun to drop 2nd solo album this month
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Baekhyun, a main vocalist of popular K-pop boy band EXO and SuperM, will return with his second solo EP later this month, his agency said Saturday.
The seven-track album, titled "Delight," will hit the local music scene on May 25, according to SM Entertainment.
Released in July last year, his solo debut album, "City Lights," sold more than 500,000 copies and topped iTunes album charts in 66 countries.
The 27-year-old singer has been active in the K-pop scene, participating in projects including a collaboration song featuring Bolbbalgan4 released on Thursday.
Baekhyun's solo career came as the nine-man act has entered a hiatus due to some of its members' military enlistment.
The group's leader, Suho, will start his mandatory military service next week, with D.O. and Xiumin currently serving their two-year duty.
