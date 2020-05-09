Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #EXO #Baekhyun

EXO's Baekhyun to drop 2nd solo album this month

09:00 May 09, 2020

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Baekhyun, a main vocalist of popular K-pop boy band EXO and SuperM, will return with his second solo EP later this month, his agency said Saturday.

The seven-track album, titled "Delight," will hit the local music scene on May 25, according to SM Entertainment.

Released in July last year, his solo debut album, "City Lights," sold more than 500,000 copies and topped iTunes album charts in 66 countries.

The 27-year-old singer has been active in the K-pop scene, participating in projects including a collaboration song featuring Bolbbalgan4 released on Thursday.

Baekhyun's solo career came as the nine-man act has entered a hiatus due to some of its members' military enlistment.

The group's leader, Suho, will start his mandatory military service next week, with D.O. and Xiumin currently serving their two-year duty.

The cover of Baekhyun's second EP by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK