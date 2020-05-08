Boy band Ateez to follow BTS, EXO in representing S. Korean culture overseas
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Taking over from its predecessors BTS and EXO, rising boy band Ateez will officially represent South Korean culture overseas this year as the face of K-pop, the culture ministry said Friday.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it has picked the eight-member band as the country's honorary ambassador to promote Korean culture abroad.
The ministry's Korean Culture and Information Service has employed a popular K-pop band every year since 2014 to publicize the country's cultural content to foreign audiences.
Global super band BTS took on the job in 2016 before other K-pop sensations EXO and WINNER took over the role in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
As the first part of its role as envoy, Ateez appeared in two public video clips, including a piece that rallies support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The videos were released on the government body's YouTube account earlier in the day.
Since its debut in 2018, Ateez has emerged as another K-pop sensation, having sold out its first world tour, "The Expedition Tour," four months after its debut.
