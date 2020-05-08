'I-Land,' joint K-pop show between Mnet, Big Hit, to set sail next month
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- "I-Land," a high-profile K-pop band recruitment TV show jointly produced by a K-pop cable channel and the music label of boy band BTS, will go on air next month, the cable channel said Friday.
The reality show covering a journey to debut new K-pop artists is the first joint project between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment after the two established a joint venture, Belif Lab, in March last year.
Its first episode will hit the small screen in June, Mnet said, without providing the exact date.
The TV program combines the K-pop-focused production expertise of Mnet with the music producing experience of Big Hit to feature competition and partnership among K-pop star wannabes, according to Mnet.
To best film the high-profile show, Mnet has built a massive arena exclusively dedicated to the program, it also said.
