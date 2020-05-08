Go to Contents
USFK service member from Japan tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 27

20:42 May 08, 2020

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- An American soldier who was recently assigned to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) from Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the military said Friday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 27.

He arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday on a U.S. government-arranged charter flight and was under mandatory quarantine at Camp Humphreys while awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.

He is the third active-duty USFK service member who has been confirmed to have contracted the virus so far, according to the U.S. military.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving here from overseas are placed in isolation for 14 days and must be tested for the virus upon entering quarantine.

"USFK ... continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," according to its release.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

