73 workers at Samsung Engineering's UAE construction sites test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean construction company Samsung Engineering Co. said Friday a total of 73 Korean and local workers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while working at its building sites in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The infections were first confirmed in late April, with the tally reflecting all cases discovered at Samsung Engineering's three petroleum plant construction sites in the Middle Eastern country.
Those infected, directly or indirectly employed by Samsung Engineering, included 15 Koreans and workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and other countries, according to the company.
They are currently under treatment at local hospitals or at quarantine facilities, Samsung Engineering said.
In the aftermath of the mass infections, the firm has disinfected its UAE sites thoroughly and tracked down those who have came in contact with the confirmed patients so they too can be placed in self-quarantine.
It said all employees at the affected areas are undergoing tests to see if they have contracted COVID-19.
The construction company said the workforce at the construction sites has been reduced to a minimal level, and it is currently in the process of repatriating Korean workers who wish to go home amid a local outbreak of the pandemic.
pbr@yna.co.kr
