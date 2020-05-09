Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:26 May 09, 2020

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea on alert on spread of coronavirus again just four days after shifting to everyday life quarantine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Virus concerns become reality, clubs become source of cluster infection (Kookmin Daily)
-- Massive virus infections stem from clubs (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to cut share of power generation from coal and nuclear to less than one-fourth (Segye Times)
-- Itaewon clubs blamed for massive coronavirus infections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court to determine truth behind power abuse charges against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Hankyoreh)
-- Companies call for tailored deregulations to overcome virus-driven economic crisis (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to continue to pursue weaning country off nuclear plants, share of nuclear power generation to be cut to 9 pct from 19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to cut share of nuclear power generation to less than 10 pct by 2034 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 13 more virus cases linked to Itaewon clubber confirmed (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK