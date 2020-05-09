Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea on alert on spread of coronavirus again just four days after shifting to everyday life quarantine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Virus concerns become reality, clubs become source of cluster infection (Kookmin Daily)

-- Massive virus infections stem from clubs (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea to cut share of power generation from coal and nuclear to less than one-fourth (Segye Times)

-- Itaewon clubs blamed for massive coronavirus infections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Court to determine truth behind power abuse charges against former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Hankyoreh)

-- Companies call for tailored deregulations to overcome virus-driven economic crisis (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to continue to pursue weaning country off nuclear plants, share of nuclear power generation to be cut to 9 pct from 19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to cut share of nuclear power generation to less than 10 pct by 2034 (Korea Economic Daily)

