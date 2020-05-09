(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 9)

What he said is wrong. South Korea has not yet reached any agreement with the U.S. on a defense cost-sharing formula. The country has continued to pay a fair share of the total costs. However, Trump was only trying to force Seoul to accept his irrational demand. So we can hardly understand why he has become undiplomatic and un-American in putting forward such a demand. How can the leader of a country make the case for a nonexistent agreement with another country?